What Being a Translator is REALLY Like | with Paul Flint

#InsideJapan #Episode160
On this episode I’m talking with Paul Flint, the owner of Honyaku Plus, a translation company. We go into how people can get their start in translating, whether or not machine translation software is a threat to future translation jobs, and the different skills you need to be an interpreter vs a translator amongst other things. I hope you enjoy this conversation.
Check out more from Paul at: www.honyaku-plus.com
Timestamps (check your podcast player or the YouTube show):
00:00 Intro
01:01 Paul’s Start in Japan
03:25 Weird translations in Japan
04:21 What is translating really like
05:56 Tough to translate
08:02 Google Translate
14:46 Tools of the Translator
18:52 Specialist language in translating
20:19 How to get your first translation job
22:56 How much do translators get paid?
25:10 Why start a translation company over freelancing?
28:39 Difference between translating and interpreting
31:23 Paul’s wife’s English School
37:34 Wrap Up
