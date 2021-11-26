What Being a Translator is REALLY Like | with Paul Flint

#InsideJapan #Episode160

On this episode I’m talking with Paul Flint, the owner of Honyaku Plus, a translation company. We go into how people can get their start in translating, whether or not machine translation software is a threat to future translation jobs, and the different skills you need to be an interpreter vs a translator amongst other things. I hope you enjoy this conversation.

Check out more from Paul at: www.honyaku-plus.com

Video Podcast:

Audio Podcast:

Timestamps (check your podcast player or the YouTube show):

00:00 Intro

01:01 Paul’s Start in Japan

03:25 Weird translations in Japan

04:21 What is translating really like

05:56 Tough to translate

08:02 Google Translate

14:46 Tools of the Translator

18:52 Specialist language in translating

20:19 How to get your first translation job

22:56 How much do translators get paid?

25:10 Why start a translation company over freelancing?

28:39 Difference between translating and interpreting

31:23 Paul’s wife’s English School

37:34 Wrap Up

