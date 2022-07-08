How to smoothly change jobs in Japan

Up until recently, many Japanese companies offered lifetime employment. In return, employees gave their dedicated loyalty to their company. But now things are changing. More and more employees in Japan are switching companies, industries and even careers.

Are you thinking about finding a new job in Japan? Learn how to ensure a smooth transition, from job search to your last day.

How long does it take to get a new job in Japan?

The length of time it takes to change jobs can vary depending on the industry. For example, service industry jobs may only take 1 – 3 weeks. But management positions may take up to 3- 6 months!

The time to change jobs may be shorter depending on seasonality. For instance, there is a huge influx of available ALT jobs in Japan from January to March. This is when schools rush to hire teachers for the new school year. However, the number of available positions greatly reduces after the spring terms starts.

As a rough guide, please see an example timeline below: