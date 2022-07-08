Inside Japan Podcast

English Teacher to Photographer in Japan | with Jojo

On this episode with Jojo, we talk about starting out in a creative career in Japan, how connections turn into paying clients, and more.
English Teacher to Photographer in Japan | with Jojo

On this episode I spoke with Jojo, an English teacher turn photographer in Japan whose photos really inspired me in my own photography. We talk about starting out in a creative career in Japan, how inspiration can come from anywhere once you’ve decided to do creative work, and how connections turn into paying clients. I hope you enjoy this conversation.

Check out Jojo’s work at @jojo.photo.productions on Instagram.

Video Podcast:

Audio Podcast:

Listen and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!

For the best place on the internet to find your next job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.

I'm Charlie and I've been in Japan since 2012. I started Live Work Play Japan to help foreigners in Japan to find their own version of success. I also wrote "The Smart Guide to Teaching English in Japan" which you can get on Amazon as a paperback or Kindle book.

Leave your thoughts

Search

Related Articles

Inside Japan Podcast

English Teacher to Photographer in Japan | with Jojo

Inside Japan Podcast

We Built A Fashion Studio in Tokyo | with Pio

Inside Japan Podcast

AI in Education is to HELP Teachers, Not Take Their Jobs | Inside Japan with Pablo

Contact Us

Tokyo Office
C/O Global Village Media
1-7-20-B2 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
[email protected]