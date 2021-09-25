Weekend Relaxation: 7 Budget Beach Trips From Tokyo

Summer is in full swing, which means it’s time to hit the beach! Even though Japan is an island country, it can be difficult to find nice beaches near built-up cities like Tokyo. And not everyone has the money for an airplane flight or shinkansen trip to more distant shores. Fortunately, there are still a few you can visit for a fun day of sun, surf, and sand. Here are the top 7 beaches near Tokyo!

Central Tokyo

1. Odaiba Beach and Marine Park

Odaiba beach offers a lovely walk with views of the Rainbow Bridge and the miniature Statue of Liberty. Unfortunately, the beach does not allow swimming, but you can still sink your toes into sand brought all the way from Izu. The area also offers kayak and SUP rentals for you to take ou on the bay.

Entrance Fee: Free

Facilities: Changing Rooms, Restrooms

Access: Odaiba Kaihinkoen is about 20 minutes from central Tokyo via the Yurikamome line. The beach is a 3-minute walk from the station.

2. Kasai Rinkai Koen

The Kasai Rinkai Park is well known for its Ferris wheel, aquarium, and miniature train rides. But it also offers a stretch of sand overlooking Tokyo bay. You can swim in the bay as long as the water quality permits that day, but even when swimming is not allowed the park is well worth the trip. With so much to do nearby, this beach is great for those with children or for couples on dates.

Entrance Fee: Free

Facilities: Changing Rooms, Showers, Restrooms, Parking, BBQ area

Access: It takes around 30 minutes to reach Kasai Rinkai Koen station from central Tokyo. The beach is a 10-minute walk from the station.

Ibaraki

3. Oarai Sunbeach

A bit further outside of Tokyo, this beach is well worth the trek. It is famous for its inclusivity, as it provides many services for those with disabilities and the elderly. In particular, it offers sand safe wheelchair rentals. The water is shallow for a long way, so the beach is also particularly safe for children. Because of these features, Oarai beach is the perfect place to take the whole family, from grandparents to grandchildren!

Entrance Fee: free

Facilities: Restrooms, Changing rooms, Showers, Coin lockers, Parking, Wheelchair rental, Beach chair, and other beach goods rental./li>

Access: It takes about two and a half hours to reach Oarsi station by train from central Tokyo. The beach is a 20-minute walk from the station./li>

Kanagawa

4. Isshiki Beach, Hayama

This beach is less crowded than those closer to major tourist destinations like Kamakura or Enoshima. It is a bit more difficult to reach than those beaches, but if you prefer quiet it’s worth it! In the evening, on clear days you can see Mt. Fuji, outlined by the orange sunset.

Entrance Fee: free

Facilities: Restrooms, Changing rooms, Showers, Coin lockers, Parking, Beach chairs, floaties, and other beach goods rental.

Access by public transportation: It takes about one hour to reach Zushi station by train from central Tokyo. To reach Isshiki beach you will need to take the bus towards Hayama-Isshiki from Zushi Station and get off at the Sangaoka bus stop. The beach is a 3-minute walk from the stop.

5. Kamakura’s Yuigahama Beach

Kamakura seems to have everything: shrines, temples, mountains… and beaches! Why not combine a day of traditional Japanese culture with a beach trip? The ocean is within easy walking distance of central Kamakura, making it a great place to head to watch the sunset after a day of matcha and giant Buddha statues.

Entrance Fee: free

Facilities: Restrooms, Changing rooms, Showers, Coin lockers, Parking, rentals with beach chairs, floaties, surfboards, windsurfing equipment, and other goods.

Access by public transportation: It takes about one hour to reach Yuigahama station or Kamakura station by train from central Tokyo. The beach is a 20-minute walk from Kamakura station or a 5-minute walk from Yuigahama station.

6. Enoshima

Enoshima island deserves an entire day of its own, but to either side of the picturesque island are two lovely, sandy stretches of coastline. The area boasts many beachfront restaurants and seasonal beachside shacks serving food and drink, giving the area the feel of a lively resort town.

Entrance Fee: free

Facilities: Restrooms, Changing rooms, Showers, Coin lockers, Parking, Beach chairs, floaties, surfboards, and other beach goods rental.

Access by public transportation: It takes about one hour to reach Enoshima station or Shonan-Enoshima station by train from central Tokyo. The beach is a 5-minute walk from the station.

Chiba

7. Onjuku Beach

This beach’s most unique feature is the statue of a camel caravan, which makes you feel as though you’ve been transported into a story from Arabian Nights. The statues were created to commemorate an old Japanese song Tsuki no Sabaku or Desert of the Moon. The song itself was inspired by Onjuku beach’s beautiful, glittering sand. The beach is popular with surfers, with a gentle break, but is also safe for beginner swimmers, as it is quite flat.

Entrance Fee: free

Facilities: Restrooms, Changing rooms, Showers, Coin lockers, Parking, Beach chairs, floaties, and other beach goods rental.

Access by public transportation: It takes two hours to reach Onjuku station by train from central Tokyo, then a 10-minute walk from the station.