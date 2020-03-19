(Podcast) Working in Japan + China w/Anming

This week I am joined by Anming, a former teacher in Japan and China who is now in grad school. We had a great conversation about her experiences in China, why she doesn’t want to teach anymore, and how she learned Chinese AND Japanese in a relatively short amount of time. Enjooooy.

