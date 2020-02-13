(Podcast) An ALT and Corporal Punishment, a Cautionary Tale

This week “Christopher” dropped in to talk about his experience of being accused of Corporal Punishment as an ALT in Japan. Lots to be learned from this week for teachers in any capacity. Enjoooy.

(I wrote an article touching on this topic a long time ago.

Read it here -> Friendly, not Friends)

