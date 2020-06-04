Employers / 採用企業様へ ▸

(Podcast) From 5 years on JET to a long-term HR/Recruitment Career

This week I talk with Thomas, a former 5-year JET turned HR/Recruitment guy. Many people turn to HR after being an ALT, but few can make it work long term. Today I ask Thomas how he has done just that. Enjoy!

 

Previous episode with Thomas/Albo -> Episode 36! (More than 200 episodes ago!)

 

