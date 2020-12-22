Hiring Red Flags – Part 1 (Pre-Interview)

Have you ever made a bad hire? We all have.

Before we begin, I would like to take a quick one question survey

When you make a bad hire, what annoys you the most:

a. Loss of productivity (further behind schedule)

b. Loss of money invested in hiring candidate

c. Potential damage (unhappy clients) due to failed hire

d. Own time being wasted.

e. Your own and staff’s ability to judge a good hire being off

f. All of the above

Amazing, everyone selected “F” as their answer.

Wherever I get “buyers remorse” after hiring a candidate, I blame myself and wonder what I should have done differently. After a long career in HR and in Sales, I thought my internal lie-detector was much better than the job seeker’s ability to lie. I second-guess myself as to what questions I should have asked in the interview, what clues I did not pick up on, did my desperation to hire someone cause me to mis-sell (convince) myself that the candidate was a great fit. I am as guilty as all of us in making the same mistakes.

Fortunately, running a job board gives me a very large network of hiring professionals which I often turn to for advice. Here are some of the tips I use and have been suggested to me by respected hiring managers.

Disclaimer: None of these tips are, in itself, proof that the applicant is going to make for a bad hire. Just little warning signs and to proceed caution.

This first list are Pre-Interview warning signs. That is after you have identified the person as worthy of being invited for an interview. I trust you have screened the application for unexplained gaps in employment history, fabrications, spelling/grammar errors, not being qualified, etc.

Pre-Interview

Rescheduling – After confirming with the applicant on a mutually convenient to hold the interview, please take caution if you are asked to reschedule the interview, especially if the person is giving less than a day’s notice. I am very weary of when there is a “family emergency.”

It could be true, but I would be careful. I immediately suspect that the job seeker has landed a “more important” interview than yours. You are not his/her first choice in employers or the candidate would be making more of an effort. Do not be surprised if this person takes himself/herself out of consideration later in the process.

Power dynamic in interview scheduling – If the applicant mentions that he/she needs to have the interview on a specific day or time because he/she has “multiple offers“, take a pass. I am not referring to scheduling a convenient time, but to the reason that he or she has “multiple job interviews” or the like. This person is trying to show how high the demand is for his services and trying to influence the power dynamic.

Mentioning that one has certain responsibilities and asks for consideration in scheduling is perfectly normal. (i.e. I can’t get out of work until 6pm so could we have the interview later in the evening or possibly on the weekend?)

Interestingly enough, I see this happening more in the English teaching industry than I do in other industries which really surprises me. Sure, there is a lack of qualified English teachers with native-level abilities; however, there is also a lack of qualified programmers and system engineers who don’t act that way.

For your enjoyment, following is part of a cover letter shared by one of our employers about a job seeker trying to take control (I did not make this up).

Abrupt replies / Overly casual in e-mail communication – If I get a “What’s up”, “Hello there” or casual tone, I go on to the next candidate. I am not sure if I blame the candidate or the parents for the lack of common sense and manners. My training program does not include manners you should have known by this time, and I am surely not going to put you near my clients. It is not my problem that your parents did not teach you manners.

Long time in replying to emails – How quickly does your company answer customer inquiries? Do you think your clients would find it acceptable if you waited a few days to get back to them or at least acknowledge their correspondence? I find it unacceptable and believe it is not acceptable for job seekers to wait days in answering my messages about potentially giving them a job. Most people’s smartphones are like an appendage to their body so I am sure the job seeker has seen your message; just you are not on the top of his list. I’d rather go with someone less qualified that is excited about working at my company than someone more qualified that is not.

Google and Social Media – Obvious but wanted to mention just in case. How does the person’s resume match up with their Linkedin profile?

I hope this helps you detect and avoid a potential hire if they have passed your criteria for even getting invited to your job.

In the next article, I will mention some of the red flags seen during the interview, post-interview and some tips to see if the candidate is lazy.

Happy hunting.