(Podcast) The 2 Types of People that are MOST Successful in Japan

This week as the last show of the year I go through what I think are the two types of people that are most successful in Japan, and what makes them so. I also explain just a few of the positive aspects of working in Japan, while of course not ignoring the negative aspects as well. Knowledge is Power.

Have a great New Year and I’ll see you in 2021.

[Follow the Show: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube]

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!

For your first job in Japan, your next job in Japan, your best job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.

Every episode of the podcast is available on iTunes, Android, and Stitcher. Make sure to subscribe to the show so that you don’t miss out on any new episodes as they’re released. All ratings and reviews are also greatly appreciated.

Thanks for listening!

Want to Leave a Review? You are a legend: iTunes