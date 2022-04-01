Inside Japan Podcast

20+ Years in Japan’s Countryside | With Ryan

#InsideJapan #Episode168 On this episode I’m speaking with Ryan who owns My English School in Yamagata, and has lived in the countryside of Japan for over 20 years. We talk about the JET programme, teaching
On this episode I’m speaking with Ryan who owns My English School in Yamagata, and has lived in the countryside of Japan for over 20 years. We talk about the JET programme, teaching at universities, starting a popular school and hiring good teachers that stick around out in the Inaka in Japan. I hope you enjoy this conversation, and if you do, please share it with a friend.

Video Podcast:

Audio Podcast:

