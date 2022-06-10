AI in Education is to HELP Teachers, Not Take Their Jobs | Inside Japan with Pablo

#InsideJapan #Episode173

I talked to Pablo Riveros, Director founder CEO of Tsunagaru Edutech to understand the state of technology in schools in Japan, how to help teachers to use it, and whether AI is coming for teacher’s jobs. I hope you like this conversation and if you do, please share it with a friend.

Check out Pablo’s work at https://www.tsunagaru-edutech.com/

