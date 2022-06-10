Inside Japan Podcast

AI in Education is to HELP Teachers, Not Take Their Jobs | Inside Japan with Pablo

I talked to Pablo to understand the state of technology in schools in Japan, how to help teachers to use it, and whether AI is coming for teacher’s jobs.
I talked to Pablo Riveros, Director founder CEO of Tsunagaru Edutech to understand the state of technology in schools in Japan, how to help teachers to use it, and whether AI is coming for teacher’s jobs. I hope you like this conversation and if you do, please share it with a friend.

Check out Pablo’s work at https://www.tsunagaru-edutech.com/

I'm Charlie and I've been in Japan since 2012. I started Live Work Play Japan to help foreigners in Japan to find their own version of success. I also wrote "The Smart Guide to Teaching English in Japan" which you can get on Amazon as a paperback or Kindle book.

