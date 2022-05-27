Can Kids Learn English Through Videogames? | Inside Japan with Adam

On this episode I’m speaking with Adam Kardos, Owner of English Access who created a fun interactive game that helps children to learn English. We talk about the failures of the grammar translation method, how kids actually learn languages and Adam’s audacious goal of taking rote learning out of the classroom, to free up teachers to meaningfully connect the dots with their students.

Check out Gamerize Dictionary: https://gamerize-dictionary.com/en/

Video Podcast:

Audio Podcast:

Listen and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!

For the best place on the internet to find your next job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.