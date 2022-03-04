Inside Japan Podcast

Educational Philosophy is KEY To English School Success | with Kenn

On this episode I’m speaking with Kenn Gale, Head of School for No Borders International Schools in Nagoya where I used to live. On this episode we talk about the struggles of keeping teachers, having
Educational Philosophy is KEY To English School Success | with Kenn

On this episode I’m speaking with Kenn Gale, Head of School for No Borders International Schools in Nagoya where I used to live. On this episode we talk about the struggles of keeping teachers, having a real pedagogy as an English school rather than just entertainment, and what changes are coming in education. I hope you enjoy the conversation.

Video Podcast:

Audio Podcast:

Listen and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!

For the best place on the internet to find your next job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.

I'm Charlie and I've been in Japan since 2012. I started Live Work Play Japan to help foreigners in Japan to find their own version of success. I also wrote "The Smart Guide to Teaching English in Japan" which you can get on Amazon as a paperback or Kindle book.

Search

Related Articles

Inside Japan Podcast

20+ Years in Japan’s Countryside | With Ryan

Inside Japan Podcast

Being a Video Game Media Director in Tokyo | with Kristel

Inside Japan Podcast

Educational Philosophy is KEY To English School Success | with Kenn

Contact Us

Tokyo Office
C/O Global Village Media
1-7-20-B2 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
[email protected]