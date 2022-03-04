Educational Philosophy is KEY To English School Success | with Kenn

On this episode I’m speaking with Kenn Gale, Head of School for No Borders International Schools in Nagoya where I used to live. On this episode we talk about the struggles of keeping teachers, having a real pedagogy as an English school rather than just entertainment, and what changes are coming in education. I hope you enjoy the conversation.

Video Podcast:

Audio Podcast:

