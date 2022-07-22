How Easy Is It To Get a Job in Japan in 2022? | with Peter

On this episode I’m speaking with my boss at JIJ, Peter Lackner, the man behind the curtain at Jobs in Japan. We go into when Japan’s job market for foreigners will normalise, how you can stand out with a video interview especially if you’re a non-native speaker of English, and some basic rules about visas that surprisingly few foreigners are aware of. I hope you enjoy the conversation and please consider giving us a rating on iTunes if you are enjoying Inside Japan.

