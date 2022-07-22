Inside Japan Podcast

How Easy Is It To Get a Job in Japan in 2022? | with Peter

On this episode I'm speaking with my boss at JIJ, Peter Lackner. We talk about the current jobs market, the video interview and visa rules.
How Easy Is It To Get a Job in Japan in 2022? | with Peter

On this episode I’m speaking with my boss at JIJ, Peter Lackner, the man behind the curtain at Jobs in Japan. We go into when Japan’s job market for foreigners will normalise, how you can stand out with a video interview especially if you’re a non-native speaker of English, and some basic rules about visas that surprisingly few foreigners are aware of. I hope you enjoy the conversation and please consider giving us a rating on iTunes if you are enjoying Inside Japan.

Video Podcast:

Audio Podcast:

Listen and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!

For the best place on the internet to find your next job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.

I'm Charlie and I've been in Japan since 2012. I started Live Work Play Japan to help foreigners in Japan to find their own version of success. I also wrote "The Smart Guide to Teaching English in Japan" which you can get on Amazon as a paperback or Kindle book.

Leave your thoughts

Search

Related Articles

Inside Japan Podcast

How Easy Is It To Get a Job in Japan in 2022? | with Peter

Inside Japan Podcast

English Teacher to Photographer in Japan | with Jojo

Inside Japan Podcast

We Built A Fashion Studio in Tokyo | with Pio

Contact Us

Tokyo Office
C/O Global Village Media
1-7-20-B2 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
[email protected]