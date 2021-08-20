Inside Japan Podcast

Make More Money and Have Better Work/Life Balance | Inside Japan With Peter

#InsideJapan #Episode153

Peter is an absolutely great guest because he knows the jobs industry inside and out. In this podcast he’ll teach you everything you need to know to get paid more, get interviews with a rock solid cover letter and resume, and recognise red flags in job descriptions so you can really enjoy your life here in Japan.

I'm Charlie and I've been in Japan since 2012. I started Live Work Play Japan to help foreigners in Japan to find their own version of success. I also wrote "The Smart Guide to Teaching English in Japan" which you can get on Amazon as a paperback or Kindle book.

