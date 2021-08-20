Make More Money and Have Better Work/Life Balance | Inside Japan With Peter

#InsideJapan #Episode153

Peter is an absolutely great guest because he knows the jobs industry inside and out. In this podcast he’ll teach you everything you need to know to get paid more, get interviews with a rock solid cover letter and resume, and recognise red flags in job descriptions so you can really enjoy your life here in Japan.

Video Podcast:

Audio Podcast:

Listen on iTunes, Android, or Spotify. Please SUBSCRIBE on your favourite listening platform.

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com