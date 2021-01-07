(Podcast) Why you NEED to do an On-Demand Interview!

This week I go over why you need to do an On-demand Interview on jobsinjapan.com if you haven’t already. Seriously. If you want to work in Japan and aren’t currently, there is no reason for you not to have done so! I also cover some common mistakes people make while on the job hunt. Enjoy!

The On-Demand Interview Page -> On-Demand Interview

As promised in the episode, here are the previous interviews I’ve done with HR people (I’m sure I missed a few):

[Follow the Show: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube]

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!

For your first job in Japan, your next job in Japan, your best job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.

Every episode of the podcast is available on iTunes, Android, and Stitcher. Make sure to subscribe to the show so that you don’t miss out on any new episodes as they’re released. All ratings and reviews are also greatly appreciated.

Thanks for listening!

Want to Leave a Review? You are a legend: iTunes