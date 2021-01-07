Inside Japan Podcast

(Podcast) Why you NEED to do an On-Demand Interview!

This week I go over why you need to do an On-demand Interview on jobsinjapan.com if you haven’t already. Seriously. If you want to work in Japan and aren’t currently, there is no reason for you not to have done so! I also cover some common mistakes people make while on the job hunt. Enjoy!

The On-Demand Interview Page ->  On-Demand Interview

 

As promised in the episode, here are the previous interviews I’ve done with HR people (I’m sure I missed a few):

 

