Presentation Zen and the Art of Cutting Out Distractions | Inside Japan Podcast With Garr Reynolds

Garr Reynolds is a fascinating guest, who tells us all about his principles for dynamic and engaging presentations, whether you’re talking on the TED stage or teaching a Zoom class.
Find out more about Garr on his website: https://www.garrreynolds.com/
Video Podcast:
Audio Podcast:
Listen on iTunes, Android, or Spotify. Please SUBSCRIBE on your favourite listening platform.
This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!
For the best place on the internet to find your next job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.