Recruiters Can Make 5x an English Teacher’s Salary in Japan

#InsideJapan #Episode161

On this episode I’m talking with Cameron Brett, managing director of Randstad professionals and technologies. If you are interested in becoming a recruiter or have recently started, this episode will have a ton of actionable info to help you understand how recruiters can make so much money, and help their clients at the same time. I hope you enjoy the conversation.

Timestamps (check your podcast player or the YouTube show for links):

00:00 Intro

01:06 How much can recruiters make?

02:42 Types of Recruiters

06:10 How has Covid affected recruitment?

09:02 What kind of person does well as a recruiter?

11:10 How do you find good talent?

12:32 LinkedIn in Japan?

14:25 Recruiter skills are entrepreneurial skills

16:01 Sponsored Segment JobsinJapan.com

16:30 What is the day to day job like?

21:16 What advice for new recruiters?

26:10 How do recruiters get paid?

34:07 Outro

Video Podcast:

Audio Podcast:

Listen and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!

For the best place on the internet to find your next job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.