Recruiters Can Make 5x an English Teacher’s Salary in Japan

#InsideJapan #Episode161 On this episode I'm talking with Cameron Brett, managing director of Randstad professionals and technologies. If you are interested in becoming a recruiter or have recently started, this episode will have a ton

On this episode I’m talking with Cameron Brett, managing director of Randstad professionals and technologies. If you are interested in becoming a recruiter or have recently started, this episode will have a ton of actionable info to help you understand how recruiters can make so much money, and help their clients at the same time. I hope you enjoy the conversation.

00:00 Intro

01:06 How much can recruiters make?

02:42 Types of Recruiters

06:10 How has Covid affected recruitment?

09:02 What kind of person does well as a recruiter?

11:10 How do you find good talent?

12:32 LinkedIn in Japan?

14:25 Recruiter skills are entrepreneurial skills

16:01 Sponsored Segment JobsinJapan.com

16:30 What is the day to day job like?

21:16 What advice for new recruiters?

26:10 How do recruiters get paid?

34:07 Outro

I'm Charlie and I've been in Japan since 2012. I started Live Work Play Japan to help foreigners in Japan to find their own version of success.

