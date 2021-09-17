Inside Japan Podcast

Save Money on Your Apartment in Japan and Learn Japanese with Purpose | with Ruth Marie Jarman

#InsideJapan #Episode155 I could have talked with Ruthie for an hour more. What a brilliant woman who has so much insider knowledge on real estate and business in Japan. She is the first western woman

#InsideJapan #Episode155

I could have talked with Ruthie for an hour more. What a brilliant woman who has so much insider knowledge on real estate and business in Japan. She is the first western woman to get the Takken Real Estate licence in Japan and this podcast is just pure useful information from start to finish.

Check out more from Ruth at Jarman-International.com

I'm Charlie and I've been in Japan since 2012. I started Live Work Play Japan to help foreigners in Japan to find their own version of success. I also wrote "The Smart Guide to Teaching English in Japan" which you can get on Amazon as a paperback or Kindle book.

