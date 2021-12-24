Stuck Outside Japan Because of Travel Ban | Inside Japan

#InsideJapan #Episode162

On this episode I’m speaking with Daniel about his travel plans being cancelled at the last minute despite jumping through immigration’s rules hoops. Please consider supporting foreigners affected by Japan’s travel ban by signing a petition and sending a message here to let the government know what you think.

Border Rules: https://www.mofa.go.jp/ca/fna/page4e_001053.html

Petition: https://bit.ly/3mqp0l2

Tell Them Your Situation: https://www.isa.go.jp/opinion/en/?fbclid=IwAR0I–tmkcBVJAigPVzNPL2it0cZsjKNlbOzVmv4-z4ukCBm1jBqpCbiORY

