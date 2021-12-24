Stuck Outside Japan Because of Travel Ban | Inside Japan

Inside Japan Podcast

#InsideJapan #Episode162 On this episode I’m speaking with Daniel about his travel plans being cancelled at the last minute despite jumping through immigration’s rules hoops. Please consider supporting foreigners affected by Japan’s travel ban by

On this episode I’m speaking with Daniel about his travel plans being cancelled at the last minute despite jumping through immigration’s rules hoops. Please consider supporting foreigners affected by Japan’s travel ban by signing a petition and sending a message here to let the government know what you think.

Border Rules: https://www.mofa.go.jp/ca/fna/page4e_001053.html

Petition: https://bit.ly/3mqp0l2

Tell Them Your Situation: https://www.isa.go.jp/opinion/en/?fbclid=IwAR0I–tmkcBVJAigPVzNPL2it0cZsjKNlbOzVmv4-z4ukCBm1jBqpCbiORY

I'm Charlie and I've been in Japan since 2012. I started Live Work Play Japan to help foreigners in Japan to find their own version of success. I also wrote "The Smart Guide to Teaching English in Japan" which you can get on Amazon as a paperback or Kindle book.

