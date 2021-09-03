Take Your Hotel With You Travelling Around Japan with Jared Campion [Dream Drive]

#InsideJapan #Episode154
Jared always wanted to build this business, where he is able to travel around Japan and help others do the same without needing to find expensive ryokan or deal with public transport. In this podcast I talk with him about kitting out vehicles with foldaway beds, cooking facilities, desks and solar panels to make a great all-in-one travel experience in Japan.
Check out DreamDrive.life
Video Podcast:
Audio Podcast:
