Inside Japan Podcast

Take Your Hotel With You Travelling Around Japan with Jared Campion [Dream Drive]

#InsideJapan #Episode154 Jared always wanted to build this business, where he is able to travel around Japan and help others do the same without needing to find expensive ryokan or deal with public transport. In

Jared always wanted to build this business, where he is able to travel around Japan and help others do the same without needing to find expensive ryokan or deal with public transport. In this podcast I talk with him about kitting out vehicles with foldaway beds, cooking facilities, desks and solar panels to make a great all-in-one travel experience in Japan.

Check out DreamDrive.life

Video Podcast:

Audio Podcast:

I'm Charlie and I've been in Japan since 2012. I started Live Work Play Japan to help foreigners in Japan to find their own version of success. I also wrote "The Smart Guide to Teaching English in Japan" which you can get on Amazon as a paperback or Kindle book.

