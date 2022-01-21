The Key to Making Japanese Students Fluent in English | Helene Uchida

#InsideJapan #Episode163

On this episode I’m talking with Helene Uchida, a certified teacher who has been in Japan for over 40 years. She owns and manages Little America, a school in Fukuoka that’s been around since 1979, and has some valuable insights about what teachers NEED to do to help Japanese learners to actually improve their English.

Find out more about Helene’s work at https://www.littleamerica-es.com/

Timestamps:

00:00 Intro

00:57 In Japan for 40 years, why?

01:51 Difference between teaching in US and Japan

03:15 How much has Japan changed in 40 years?

05:06 What’s missing in the public education system in Japan?

09:37 How to make your classroom work better

11:16 How has Judo informed your teaching?

16:00 Helene’s school origin story

17:01 Sponsored segment https://jobsinjapan.com

17:30 How to grow a new English school

18:59 Speaking Japanese in the English classroom

20:11 Helene’s teacher organisation

24:09 Montessori Method

26:08 Experiential English learning is KEY

30:05 What has to happen in Japan going forward

32:21 Outro

