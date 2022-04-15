Inside Japan Podcast

There’s No Such Thing As “Self-Sponsoring” Your Visa in Japan | with Simon

This is the first in a 3 part series of podcasts with Simon Moran, the owner of Modern English. He’s been in Japan for a while and on this episode we’re going to talk about
There’s No Such Thing As “Self-Sponsoring” Your Visa in Japan | with Simon

This is the first in a 3 part series of podcasts with Simon Moran, the owner of Modern English. He’s been in Japan for a while and on this episode we’re going to talk about the myths and misinformation about self-sponsoring your visa. Don’t get mislead by people in Facebook groups or Reddit forums who might get you in trouble with your visa renewal. I hope you learn a lot from this conversation, and come back in the future when we’ll be talking about if its possible to make a good living as a long-term teacher in Japan, and why you shouldn’t start a school.

Video Podcast:

Audio Podcast:

Listen and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!

For the best place on the internet to find your next job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.

I'm Charlie and I've been in Japan since 2012. I started Live Work Play Japan to help foreigners in Japan to find their own version of success. I also wrote "The Smart Guide to Teaching English in Japan" which you can get on Amazon as a paperback or Kindle book.

Leave your thoughts

Search

Related Articles

Inside Japan Podcast

There’s No Such Thing As “Self-Sponsoring” Your Visa in Japan | with Simon

Inside Japan Podcast

20+ Years in Japan’s Countryside | With Ryan

Inside Japan Podcast

Being a Video Game Media Director in Tokyo | with Kristel

Contact Us

Tokyo Office
C/O Global Village Media
1-7-20-B2 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
[email protected]