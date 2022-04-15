This is the first in a 3 part series of podcasts with Simon Moran, the owner of Modern English. He’s been in Japan for a while and on this episode we’re going to talk about the myths and misinformation about self-sponsoring your visa. Don’t get mislead by people in Facebook groups or Reddit forums who might get you in trouble with your visa renewal. I hope you learn a lot from this conversation, and come back in the future when we’ll be talking about if its possible to make a good living as a long-term teacher in Japan, and why you shouldn’t start a school.

