Inside Japan Podcast

(Podcast) Turning Youtube Into a Job in Japan

This week I introduce my new cohost, Anming, and we go over how to make Youtube a job while in Japan, or anywhere else really. Feedback is especially important on this episode, since this is a pretty big change over the past 500 episodes. Let me know what you think and onwards and upwards we go.

 

