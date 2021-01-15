(Podcast) Turning Youtube Into a Job in Japan

This week I introduce my new cohost, Anming, and we go over how to make Youtube a job while in Japan, or anywhere else really. Feedback is especially important on this episode, since this is a pretty big change over the past 500 episodes. Let me know what you think and onwards and upwards we go.

[Follow James: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube]

[Follow Anming: Instagram | Youtube]

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!

For your first job in Japan, your next job in Japan, your best job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.

Every episode of the podcast is available on iTunes, Android, and Stitcher. Make sure to subscribe to the show so that you don’t miss out on any new episodes as they’re released. All ratings and reviews are also greatly appreciated.

Thanks for listening!

Want to Leave a Review? You are a legend: iTunes