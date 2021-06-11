Working in the Anime Industry in Japan | Inside Japan Podcast #148 With Harry Bossert

A fantastic episode with Harry Bossert all about how he came to Japan to work in the anime industry. In it he shares his amazing story and advice on what skills you need to learn to get a job in animation (and you don’t have to become an artist as there are tons of different jobs and skills involved).
