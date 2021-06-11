Inside Japan Podcast

Working in the Anime Industry in Japan | Inside Japan Podcast #148 With Harry Bossert

A fantastic episode with Harry Bossert all about how he came to Japan to work in the anime industry. In it he shares his amazing story and advice on what skills you need to learn to get a job in animation (and you don’t have to become an artist as there are tons of different jobs and skills involved).
I'm Charlie and I've been in Japan since 2012. I started Live Work Play Japan to help foreigners in Japan to find their own version of success. I also wrote "The Smart Guide to Teaching English in Japan" which you can get on Amazon as a paperback or Kindle book.

