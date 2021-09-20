Session: ELL October 3rd 2021

If you take your teaching job seriously and really want to gain the skills to better help your students, you need to join Session ELL. It’s a day full of new learning about how to best teach English here in Japan, with using new tools, technology and tried and tested techniques to improve your English teaching on every level.

Session ELL

Get your ticket HERE.

It’s an online seminar to help teachers, schools and publishers better understand how to help English Language Learners.

This is an independent non-profit event, with proceeds after costs going to charity.

What to expect:

5 presentation rooms

1 Help Room

1 Social room (With Sponsor breakout rooms)

Sessions:

9:30 – 9:55 – Welcome Session

10:00 – 10:45

11:15 – 12:00

12:30 – 1:15

LUNCH

2:15 – 3:00

3:30 – 4:15

4:45 – 5:30

Here are just some of the fantastic and actionable presentations on the day:

Adobe Spark: Every Student and Every Teacher Can Create

Nate Gildart

OTJ – How to Self Organize and Keep a Facebook Group Civil and Non-Commercial

David Juteau

TOEFL, TOEIC, IELTS, EIKEN – How to Score Higher Fast!

Guy Cihi

The Power of a Big Question

Mike Lyons

Digitizing & Organizing Your Content on the Cloud

Timmy Ang

And More!

How To Get In

To present or sponsor, please make a submission from the top menu on the website here.

To attend, please buy a ticket and register as a site member here.