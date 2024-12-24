Japanese Home Curry: No Culinary Skill Required

Since most of us aren’t trained chefs, usually the only requirement for dinner is that it should be quick and tasty. When the temperature drops, I switch out my dinner menu from chilled foods to warmer ones for the winter months.

Cold tofu with negi and soy sauce makes a great accompaniment to noodles in the summer but for winter, warm food is a necessity. Japanese homes are not well heated, so a warm meal helps to increase the body temperature without have having to turn up the thermostat on the heater.

The Origins of Curry in Japan

Curry was first brought to Japan by the British during the Meiji Restoration. The British navy had adopted curry for its sailors for the long sea voyages and the meal contained a mix of curry powder, butter, meat (typically beef), root vegetables, and a sauce thickened with flour. The meat and flour contained thiamine, so they found that curry was a good defense against beriberi which was a major health problem for the armed services at that time. They became a standard meal in the Japanese navy as well since it needed to feed its sailors with a healthy meal and in bulk and they also saw the nutritional benefits.

Japanese curry has undergone significant changes and adaptations since its first introduction, evolving into a dish that is distinctly Japanese. The pairing of Japanese short-grain rice with a thick, flavorful curry sauce has become a hallmark of this unique cuisine. Its widespread popularity began in the late 1960s when supermarkets and restaurants started offering it as a staple menu item. A pivotal moment came in 1963 when the company House Foods introduced Vermont Curry (バーモントカレー), an instant curry roux infused with apples and honey. This innovation added a mild sweetness to the curry, making it more appealing to children and transforming it from a traditionally spicy, adult-oriented dish into a family favorite.

Variations on Traditional Curry

There are many ways to enjoy curry and here are a few of my favorites:

Traditional Curry – there are a large variety of ready-made curry roux available in the supermarkets. Some advertise to be sweeter, spicier, or more naturally prepared so choose your favorite flavor. I always slice up a carrot and a few potatoes and boil them separately before adding them to the curry mixture to help reduce the cooking time.

Many supermarkets have packaged carrots, potatoes and onions which are already cut and these make meal prep super easy, and you don’t have to worry about having unused vegetables left in the refrigerator. Leftover curry tastes just as great the next day so be sure to make enough.

Soup curry – As the name suggests, soup curry is a lighter, soup-like version of curry with the same bold, flavor. Ready-made soup curry pastes are widely available, making it easy to prepare at home. Like traditional curry, adding ingredients such as meat and vegetables transforms it into a hearty, satisfying meal. The choice between soup curry and a thicker curry sauce comes down to personal preference—whether you crave the comforting richness of a sauce or the lighter texture of soup.

Curry soba – For curry lovers, this dish is a perfect match combining the full flavor of curry with soft chewy noodles. Curry soba features a flavorful curry-infused soup with a consistency somewhere between a light soup and a thick curry.

Similarly, curry udon is another popular dish that pairs the rich, savory taste of curry with hearty noodles. Unlike traditional curry dishes, vegetables like carrots and potatoes are typically omitted, though meat is often added to make the meal more filling. Both dishes are commonly garnished with chopped negi, enhancing their flavor, and adding a touch of freshness. Whether you choose udon or soba, these dishes are a comforting and delicious way to enjoy a hot curry meal.

Katsu curry – Katsu curry is a mouthwatering combination of traditional Japanese curry, and a crispy, golden pork cutlet (katsu) coated in panko breadcrumbs and deep-fried to perfection. Served over a bed of steamed rice, this dish is the ultimate comfort food for those craving a hearty, carb-loaded meal. It is especially popular at ski resorts across Japan, where it is the perfect way to refuel after a day of cold weather and outdoor activity. The warm, flavorful curry and the satisfying crunch of the katsu make it a typical winter dish in Japan.

Cream stew – Cream stew may not fit exactly into the curry category, but it shares a similar concept with pre-made roux, adapted for a rich, Western-style white sauce. This creamy base pairs beautifully with tender chicken, mushrooms, and colorful vegetables, creating a comforting and hearty dish perfect for winter meals. Hokkaido, renowned for its high-quality dairy products, is often associated with cream stew, with many packages branded as originating from this region.

Pre-cooked & packaged curries: These ready-to-eat curry meals are conveniently packaged in retort pouches, which are lined with plastic and metal. Due to the pouch’s construction, they cannot be heated directly in the microwave but are otherwise easy to use. One of their biggest advantages is their long shelf life—usually around six months—and the fact that they can be stored at room temperature. Available in a wide variety of flavors, these meals require only a serving of rice to create a complete meal.

However, not all brands are equally tasty, so it is worth trying a few options before committing to stocking up on a particular flavor. Moreover, with inflation, I have noticed that the portion sizes in these pouches are shrinking, even though the prices remain the same. While they make a quick and easy dinner solution in a pinch, relying on them for daily meals might not be the best idea.

Time For Dinner

I am partial to traditional Japanese curry because its thick, hearty sauce makes for an incredibly satisfying meal. Whichever curry you choose though, the preparation for the curry or cream stew is surprisingly simple, even for rookies in the kitchen. With its forgiving nature and straightforward steps, curry is a dish that anyone can master and enjoy. Many shops sell ready-made katsu so to keep dinner simple, buy one of these to accompany your curry. This is a great meal to enjoy with friends or family members so gather everyone around and enjoy the winter weather.