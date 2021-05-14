How Do You Become a Freelance Journalist in Japan | Inside Japan Podcast 146 with John Amari

This is a fantastic conversation with John, a freelance journalist living and working in Tokyo. He’s written for Wired Japan, Global Finance and he co-wrote Startup Guide Tokyo. What’s crazy is that he started out in Japan on the JET programme like so many others, but has managed to find a way to pursue his passion of writing here.

Video Podcast:

Audio Podcast:

