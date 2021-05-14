Inside Japan Podcast

How Do You Become a Freelance Journalist in Japan | Inside Japan Podcast 146 with John Amari

This is a fantastic conversation with John, a freelance journalist living and working in Tokyo. He’s written for Wired Japan, Global Finance and he co-wrote Startup Guide Tokyo. What’s crazy is that he started out in Japan on the JET programme like so many others, but has managed to find a way to pursue his passion of writing here.

Video Podcast:

Audio Podcast:

Economist Style Guide

Listen on iTunes, Android, or Spotify. Please SUBSCRIBE on your favourite listening platform.

This show is proudly sponsored by JobsinJapan.com!
For your first job in Japan, your next job in Japan, your best job in Japan, go to JobsinJapan.com.
Array

I'm Charlie and I've been in Japan since 2012. I started Live Work Play Japan to help foreigners in Japan to find their own version of success. I also wrote "The Smart Guide to Teaching English in Japan" which you can get on Amazon as a paperback or Kindle book.

Related Articles

146 thumb

Inside Japan Podcast

How Do You Become a Freelance Journalist in Japan | Inside Japan Podcast 146 with John Amari
145 thumb

Inside Japan Podcast

Starting A Successful English AND Japanese School in Japan | Inside Japan 145 with Tyson Batino
144 thumb

Inside Japan Podcast

Learning to sound like a NATIVE in Japanese | Inside Japan Podcast #144 with Martin Bragalone

Contact Us

Tokyo Office
C/O Global Village Media
1-7-20-B2 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
[email protected]