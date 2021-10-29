How to Succeed AFTER Japan | With Kasia

#InsideJapan #Episode158
We have all heard of people who stayed in Japan for 10 years teaching as an ALT, but then when they go back to their home country they struggle to find well paying work because they didn’t improve their skills while they were here. Kasia tells us all about how people can succeed after Japan, build up valuable skills and find great employment outside of Japan. She’s a brilliant guest and incredibly passionate about doing good work and providing value to people.
Find out more about Kasia at https://www.ikigaiconnections.com/
