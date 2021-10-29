Inside Japan Podcast

How to Succeed AFTER Japan | With Kasia

We have all heard of people who stayed in Japan for 10 years teaching as an ALT, but then when they go back to their home country they struggle to find well paying work because they didn’t improve their skills while they were here. Kasia tells us all about how people can succeed after Japan, build up valuable skills and find great employment outside of Japan. She’s a brilliant guest and incredibly passionate about doing good work and providing value to people.

Find out more about Kasia at https://www.ikigaiconnections.com/

Timestamps (check your podcast player or the YouTube show for links):

0:00 Intro
0:29 Kasia’s business Ikigai Connections
1:07 Opportunities for Bilinguals in the US
2:09 What kinds of jobs do people get when they leave Japan?
5:48 Japanese is MORE USEFUL than many other languages in the US
7:58 What if you can’t speak Japanese at all?
11:53 Kasia’s experience in Japan
14:18 Sponsored Segment for https://jobsinjapan.com
14:56 About the MEXT Scholarship
16:08 What is Ikigai?
24:36 How can you prepare for leaving Japan (someday)?
28:22 Connecting with people (Mindset)

I'm Charlie and I've been in Japan since 2012. I started Live Work Play Japan to help foreigners in Japan to find their own version of success. I also wrote "The Smart Guide to Teaching English in Japan" which you can get on Amazon as a paperback or Kindle book.

