How to Succeed AFTER Japan | With Kasia

We have all heard of people who stayed in Japan for 10 years teaching as an ALT, but then when they go back to their home country they struggle to find well paying work because they didn’t improve their skills while they were here. Kasia tells us all about how people can succeed after Japan, build up valuable skills and find great employment outside of Japan. She’s a brilliant guest and incredibly passionate about doing good work and providing value to people.

Find out more about Kasia at https://www.ikigaiconnections.com/

0:00 Intro

0:29 Kasia’s business Ikigai Connections

1:07 Opportunities for Bilinguals in the US

2:09 What kinds of jobs do people get when they leave Japan?

5:48 Japanese is MORE USEFUL than many other languages in the US

7:58 What if you can’t speak Japanese at all?

11:53 Kasia’s experience in Japan

14:18 Sponsored Segment for https://jobsinjapan.com

14:56 About the MEXT Scholarship

16:08 What is Ikigai?

24:36 How can you prepare for leaving Japan (someday)?

28:22 Connecting with people (Mindset)

