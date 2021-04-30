Inside Japan Podcast

Starting A Successful English AND Japanese School in Japan | Inside Japan 145 with Tyson Batino

What an awesome and useful interview. Tyson really knows his stuff, because he has started not only multiple English schools in Japan, but he is the first westerner to start a Japanese school in Japan too!

Check out what Tyson is doing:

Japan Switch Podcast: japanswitch.com/podcast

Japanese Lessons Online/In Person: japanswitch.com

Job Hunting Advice: jobs.bfftokyo.com

I'm Charlie and I've been in Japan since 2012. I started Live Work Play Japan to help foreigners in Japan to find their own version of success. I also wrote "The Smart Guide to Teaching English in Japan" which you can get on Amazon as a paperback or Kindle book.

