Travelling Outside Japan During The Pandemic More Easily | with Alex Debs of Hitotoki

#InsideJapan #Episode155 I’m flying home to visit my family this Christmas and got some amazing advice from Alex from Hitotoki about restrictions, how to avoid getting turned back at the border and what to do

I’m flying home to visit my family this Christmas and got some amazing advice from Alex from Hitotoki about restrictions, how to avoid getting turned back at the border and what to do in quarantine once I’m back in Japan. So much useful info for anyone travelling to or from Japan during the pandemic.

Check out Hitotoki’s service over HERE and use the code REFJIJ when you book to get a ¥4000 amazon gift card!

Since we recorded this podcast the rules changed a bit, and you can now do an 11 day quarantine instead of 15 days if you have had an approved vaccine. Still too long, I know. Here is the information from the government website: https://www.mhlw.go.jp/content/000836955.pdf

I'm Charlie and I've been in Japan since 2012. I started Live Work Play Japan to help foreigners in Japan to find their own version of success. I also wrote "The Smart Guide to Teaching English in Japan" which you can get on Amazon as a paperback or Kindle book.

