Making Friends Through Dance: A Guide to Salsa in Japan

Moving to a foreign country can be a daunting experience. The language barrier, the cultural differences, and the inevitable challenge of starting fresh without any friends can make settling in feel like an uphill battle. But don’t worry — there’s a fun and unique way to build lasting friendships with both locals and fellow expats. Allow me to introduce you to the vibrant world of salsa in Japan.

Why Salsa?

Japan is a country known for its reserved nature. Personal space is highly valued, and the culture often emphasizes politeness and indirect communication. This can sometimes make it feel like Japanese people are “cold” or “hard to get close to” — especially for newcomers. But here’s where salsa comes in. Salsa is an inherently social dance that involves close physical contact, often with strangers, which challenges the typical personal space boundaries. It’s an excellent way to meet like-minded individuals — both Japanese and expats — in a more relaxed and friendly environment. Plus, many salsa venues offer drinks and social time after classes, giving you the perfect opportunity to mingle and strengthen those new connections.

What’s more, salsa often attracts people who are open-minded and welcoming — the exact opposite of the “cold” stereotype. You’ll find that the dance floor is full of individuals who are happy to break the ice and have fun, making it an ideal place to form new friendships.

Where to Go?

If you’re ready to give salsa a try, here are some great spots around Japan where you can dance your way into new friendships:

1. Tokyo: El Cafe Latino

Located in Roppongi, El Cafe Latino is a popular Latin dance bar that offers dance lessons every day of the week (with salsa classes available five days a week). This spacious venue allows you to just show up without prior booking, making it a convenient choice for newcomers. After the lesson, there’s a social dance session where you can chat with fellow dancers, enjoy a drink, and solidify those new connections. The entry fee on Fridays and Saturdays is ¥1500, which includes the lesson — a reasonable price for the experience!

2. Osaka: El Rincon Latino

Situated in the heart of Shinsaibashi, El Rincon Latino is another fantastic venue for salsa lovers. They offer a full schedule of Latin dance classes almost every night of the week. The entry fee is ¥1500 for one lesson, or ¥2000 for two lessons, which also gives you access to the party afterward. With stellar Google reviews and a lively crowd, this place is perfect for a fun night out with a mix of locals and expats.

3. Sapporo: Sapporo Latin Dance

While Sapporo doesn’t have a dedicated Latin dance bar like Tokyo or Osaka, you can still find great salsa lessons through Sapporo Latin Dance, a website that advertises Latin dance events in the area. The vibe may not be the same as a bar, but it’s still a great place to meet people and dance to the rhythm of the music. For non-Japanese speakers, you can easily translate the site using Google Translate.

4. Fukuoka: Latin Bar Salsa

Fukuoka’s Latin Bar Salsa is a hidden gem that has provided some of the best nights out of my time in Japan. The bar itself is small, but it’s packed with character and a fantastic community of regulars. The dance floor is intimate, but this only adds to the charm! Salsa lessons are offered Tuesday through Thursday, and the Saturday crowd is especially friendly. The best part? You don’t have to be an expert dancer to enjoy yourself — the welcoming atmosphere will have you feeling right at home.

But I Can’t Dance!

You might be thinking, “But I can’t dance!” Trust me, you’re not alone. I’m from England, and I can assure you that my hips are not as smooth as they should be! But here’s the thing: Japan, like many countries, doesn’t come pre-programmed with dance rhythm either. Most people who start salsa in Japan are beginners, just like you. The beauty of salsa is that it’s a very supportive community. People are understanding of the challenge involved in learning a new skill, and they’re usually happy to help you improve — whether you’re stumbling through your first steps or just trying to remember the right rhythm.

In Japan, you’ll find that there’s a collective spirit of encouragement. Learning something new together fosters a sense of camaraderie, and salsa is a great way to bond over shared struggles and progress. It’s one of the many reasons why salsa is such a fantastic way to meet people — the dance floor becomes a place of connection, not judgment.

How to Start Conversations and Make Friends

So, you’ve done the lesson, you’re on the dance floor, and now you’re wondering, “How do I actually make friends?” Here are some useful Japanese phrases to help you get the conversation flowing and build connections:

English Japanese Romaji How long have you been doing salsa? サルサはどのくらいやっていますか？ Sarusa wa dono kurai yatte imasu ka? What type of Latin dance do you like the best? 一番好きなラテンダンスは何ですか？ Ichiban suki na raten dansu wa nan desu ka? Would you like to dance? 踊りませんか？ Odorimasen ka? I’m not very good, but I like salsa. あまり上手じゃないけど、サルサが好きです。 Amari jōzu janai kedo, sarusa ga suki desu. Would you like a drink? 飲みませんか？ Nomimasen ka? How long have you lived in Japan? 日本に住んでどのくらいですか？ Nihon ni sunde dono kurai desu ka? Where do you live at the moment? 今、どこに住んでいますか？ Ima, doko ni sunde imasu ka? Can you teach me how to do ___? ___のやり方を教えてくれませんか？ ___ no yarikata o oshiete kuremasen ka?

Whether you’re new to Japan or simply looking to expand your social circle, salsa provides a unique opportunity to make meaningful connections. The combination of dancing, shared experience, and the relaxed social atmosphere creates the perfect setting to meet both locals and expats. So put on your dancing shoes, step onto the floor, and let the rhythm help you build lasting friendships in Japan!