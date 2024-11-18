The Joy of Being a Guitarist in Japan

Have you ever dreamed of taking your guitar and passion for music to new places? Moving to Japan as a guitarist offers a rare chance to dive into a music scene that’s both diverse and deeply appreciative of artistry. In Japan, you’ll find everything from underground jazz clubs and bustling live houses to festivals that celebrate every genre imaginable. Not only is Japan home to some of the world’s best guitar shops, but it also provides endless opportunities to collaborate with talented musicians from around the globe. In this post, we’ll explore the unique experiences that await guitarists in Japan—from scoring rare gear to performing in Tokyo’s live music hotspots and finding inspiration in Japan’s distinct culture.

Japan is renowned for producing some of the world’s finest guitars, with brands like Yamaha, Ibanez, and ESP leading the way in quality and craftsmanship. The country’s dedication to precision and detail has made Japanese guitars a top choice for musicians worldwide, whether they’re into rock, jazz, or classical music. One of the most notable factories is the Fujigen factory, where many iconic Fender and Ibanez models were made. Known for its expert manufacturing processes, Fujigen has a reputation for producing instruments that are both durable and beautifully crafted, making it a must-know for any guitarist in Japan.

Beyond Fujigen, Japan is home to a wealth of other legendary guitar makers, including Tokai, Greco, and Fernandes, each with its own unique history and fan base. These brands have gained cult status for their innovative designs and the distinctive tones they bring to the music world. For guitarists, Japan isn’t just a place to play music; it’s a treasure trove of inspiration and craftsmanship.

Where to Go?

When it comes to buying guitars in Japan, you’re in for a treat, as the country boasts a vibrant music retail scene. In Tokyo, areas like Ochanomizu are renowned for their concentration of music shops, featuring a mix of major retailers and independent boutiques where you can find everything from new models to vintage treasures. Here, you’ll encounter friendly staff who are passionate about music and can help you navigate the diverse selection. Similarly, Osaka’s Nipponbashi district is a hotspot for musicians, offering a plethora of stores that cater to all tastes and budgets. Whether you’re searching for a high-end instrument or a unique second-hand find, these areas provide an exciting atmosphere to explore and discover the perfect guitar.

For those on a budget or looking for hidden gems, national chains like Hard Off are fantastic options for discovering second-hand guitars at unbeatable prices. I once found a Japanese-made Fender there for less than half of what I would have paid in England, and I also stumbled upon a Fujigen factory-made G&L at an incredible bargain. If you prefer online shopping, websites like Mercari are great for hunting down used guitars, often at prices that are hard to resist. With such a variety of options available, you’re sure to find the perfect instrument to accompany you on your musical journey in Japan.

Buying guitars online in Japan is often more trustworthy than in other countries, as sellers typically provide accurate descriptions and high-quality images of their instruments. In the UK, I’d often hesitate to make online purchases due to concerns like neck warping or undisclosed flaws, but every guitar I’ve bought in Japan has been honestly advertised. This transparency not only instils confidence but also enhances the overall shopping experience, making it easier to find the perfect instrument without the fear of unpleasant surprises.

Where to Play: Open Mics?

The Ruby Room hosts an exciting open mic night every Tuesday, making it a must-visit for musicians in Tokyo looking to share their talent. Located in the bustling Shibuya district, it’s easily accessible via the Shibuya Station, which is just a short 10-minute walk away. As you make your way to the venue, you’ll pass through the vibrant streets of Shibuya, filled with shops and eateries, adding to the experience. The Ruby Room offers a welcoming and intimate atmosphere, perfect for performers of all skill levels, and it’s a great place to connect with fellow musicians. Whether you’re looking to play a few songs or simply enjoy the local talent, this open mic night is a fantastic way to immerse yourself in Tokyo’s music scene.

The Blarney Stone in Umeda is a lively pub that hosts an open mic night on the first Sunday of every month, making it a popular spot for musicians to showcase their skills. Located just a short walk from Umeda Station, you’ll find it nestled in the vibrant heart of Osaka’s entertainment district. The atmosphere at The Blarney Stone is warm and inviting, encouraging performers of all levels to take the stage and share their music. Whether you’re looking to perform or simply enjoy the diverse range of acts, this open mic night offers a fantastic opportunity to connect with other musicians and experience the local music scene. With its friendly vibe and great selection of drinks, The Blarney Stone is the perfect place to spend a Sunday evening immersed in live music.

Jittoku in Kyoto is a cozy, laid-back venue known for its supportive atmosphere and strong sense of community among musicians. It hosts an open mic event almost every Monday, primarily featuring acoustic performances that draw both locals and visitors alike. To get there, take the Karasuma Subway Line from Kyoto Station to Karasuma-Marutamachi Station, and then enjoy a pleasant 15-minute walk to the venue. Alternatively, you can reach it by walking 15 minutes from Nijojo-mae Station on the Tozai Subway Line. The emphasis on acoustic sounds makes Jittoku a fantastic spot for singer-songwriters and acoustic guitarists to connect with fellow artists and showcase their talents. With its welcoming vibe and dedicated audience, Jittoku is a great place to experience the rich musical culture of Kyoto and enjoy an evening of live music.

Where to Play: A Bit More Serious

If you’re looking to perform at live houses across Japan, the process is often as simple as sending an email to inquire about available slots. Most venues host multiple acts each night, typically starting with solo acoustic performances. This makes it easy for solo artists to jump in, but if you’re part of a band, you can secure later time slots to showcase your full sound. My band, MOODY, had the opportunity to tour Japan, playing at fantastic venues like Samurai in Shinjuku and Gattaca in Kyoto. Each location offered a unique experience and allowed us to connect with local audiences.

Get Stuck In

In conclusion, if you’re a guitarist living in or visiting Japan, now is the perfect time to invest in a Japanese-made guitar while prices are still affordable. With the country’s rich heritage of craftsmanship and innovation in guitar making, you’ll find high-quality instruments that can enhance your musical journey. Plus, don’t miss the opportunity to get out and play at one of the many open mic nights or live houses throughout the country. Engaging with the vibrant music scene and making new musician connections will not only enrich your experience but could also lead to lasting friendships and creative collaborations. Embrace the chance to explore Japan’s unique musical landscape—you won’t regret it!