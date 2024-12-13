Christmas Treats in Japan: A Foreign Festivity with a Local Twist

Living abroad during a holiday like Christmas can be challenging. After all, it’s a time constantly marketed as one for family, connection, and collective joy. So what do you do when the country you’re in doesn’t quite share that same festive sentiment? You adapt, you improvise, and you make it your own!

The Christmas Story in Japan

Japan doesn’t have a deep Christian history. While Christianity first arrived in the 1500s through Portuguese traders in the port town of Nagasaki, it quickly faced resistance. Toyotomi Hideyoshi, who succeeded Oda Nobunaga, feared foreign influence and suppressed Christianity, even executing missionaries and native Christians in the late 1500s. You can still visit a memorial to this tragic event near Nagasaki Station.

Then came the period of sakoku ( 鎖国 ( さこく ) ), Japan’s national isolation that lasted for over two centuries, cutting the country off from the rest of the world. As a result, Japan’s religious and cultural landscape became overwhelmingly influenced by Buddhism and Shintoism, with Christianity confined to small pockets, primarily in Nagasaki.

Christmas as we know it didn’t take off in Japan until the 19th century, during the Meiji Era ( 明治時代 ( めいじじだい ) ), when Japan began to open up to the West. Today, Christmas is widely recognized in Japan, but, from my experience, it’s not as universally celebrated as it is in the West.

What Does Christmas Look Like in Japan?

In Japan, Christmas isn’t the big family affair you might expect. Instead, it’s more of a romantic holiday — a chance for couples to go on a date, exchange gifts (often more modest than what you’d find in Western countries), and enjoy a festive meal. Forget turkey; fried chicken (often from KFC) is the dish of choice, and the iconic Christmas cake, a sponge cake topped with strawberries and whipped cream, takes center stage. Santa doesn’t come down the chimney here, either, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find any sign of the Western Christmas spirit in smaller towns.

But that doesn’t mean it’s all bad — far from it!

Embracing the Uniqueness of Christmas in Japan

Sure, it may not have the same bustling holiday cheer you’re used to, but there’s something refreshing about how Japan puts its own spin on Christmas. Why lament the lack of turkey when you can grab a box of combini fried chicken to enjoy instead? Better yet, why not grab a slice of Christmas cake from a local bakery and share it with your colleagues? It’s a great way to embrace the quirks of the season while still getting into the festive spirit.

In fact, I often prefer Christmases in Japan because they lack the usual obligations that come with family gatherings back home. You know the drill — the pressure to visit relatives, exchange the ‘right’ gifts, or attend too many social events. But when you live in Japan, those demands are more easily avoided. The high cost of international flights and limited vacation days leave you with the perfect ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ card.

One of my favorite Christmases was spent with two close friends in Nagasaki. We exchanged small gifts, had a delicious wagyu steak dinner, and enjoyed a few — or maybe more than a few — drinks. No family drama, no gift pressure — just pure, relaxed enjoyment.

Bringing Your Christmas to Japan

Of course, while enjoying the quirks of Christmas in Japan is fun, you might still yearn for a bit of home. Don’t worry — there are ways to bring a taste of your own traditions to your Japanese holiday. Here are a few ideas:

1. The Meat Guy

If you’re craving a traditional Western-style Christmas feast, look no further than The Meat Guy. This online butcher offers premium cuts of meat (including turkey, lamb, and whole chickens) shipped directly to your door in Japan. While the prices may be a little higher than back home, it’s worth it to save yourself a pricey trip back just to get your holiday staples.

2. British Corner Shop

For UK expats, British Corner Shop is a lifesaver. This online store stocks a wide range of British groceries, including those essential items like Quality Streets, gravy granules, and even Yorkshire Tea — perfect for your Christmas dinner. Share the shipping cost with friends to make it even more worthwhile.

3. American Bases

For North Americans, your best bet is to find an American military base in Japan. These bases, particularly those in Okinawa, Yokohama, and Sasebo, have supermarkets stocked with American goods. To get on base, you’ll need a military connection, but once you’re in, it’s a goldmine for all your festive cravings.

4. International Food Stores

Japan has several international food shops that occasionally carry Western products. KALDI is a popular chain, though their stock can change rapidly, so you’ll need to act fast when they have what you want. It’s always a bit of a treasure hunt, but sometimes you get lucky!

Conclusion: A Joyful Christmas in Japan

So, there you have it — a guide to enjoying Christmas in Japan. While the holiday might look different here, it’s still full of charm and opportunities to create new traditions. Whether you embrace the Japanese way or bring your own holiday cheer, Christmas in Japan can still be a wonderful experience. Just remember to savor the unique moments and enjoy the little things — after all, Christmas isn’t just about what’s on the table, but who you share it with.