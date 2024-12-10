A Guide to Winter Illuminations in Tokyo

Seasonal traditions are a huge part of Japanese culture and winter is no exception. Though Christmas isn’t celebrated the same way in Japan as it is in many western nations, New Year is an especially important holiday and December signals its approach as well as kicking off some common winter traditions.

One of the most popular winter traditions in Japan is that of winter illuminations. Taking inspiration from light shows all over the world, many places in Japan started taking the opportunity to show off beautiful light displays. This has now become a yearly tradition and many places take great pride in the displays they put on, utilizing thousands of LED lights.

Christmas is a common motif in winter illumination displays and there are some truly spectacular light shows that attract many families and sightseers. Christmas Eve is considered a romantic occasion in Japan so illuminations are also popular places for couples on dates. Illuminations are very much a winter staple with many displays running all the way to the end of the season.

In this article, we take a look at some of the best places to see winter illuminations, specifically in Tokyo.

Where to see winter Illuminations in Tokyo

For seeing a wide range of different winter illuminations, there’s no better place to be than Tokyo. Tokyo has a wide range of illuminations available in the winter time with some of them starting in November and going all the way through to early spring. That said, there’s no better time than December or January to dress warmly and get out to see as many as you can. Let’s take a look at some of the best ones.

Marunouchi Illumination

Famous as one of the more sophisticated and stylish illuminations, the Marunouchi Illumination has been running for 23 years. This year, the trees in the Marunouchi area near Tokyo station will be lit with approximately 820,000 gold lights making for a spectacular display for people travelling through the area. The Marunouchi illumination runs from November 14th through to February 16th.

Tokyo Skytree

Tokyo Skytree is usually illuminated for winter and this year is no exception. This year’s display is titled Dream Christmas 2024 and, it probably goes without saying, has a Christmas theme. The tower itself will have two types of alternating lighting making it look like a giant Christmas tree or a candle depending on the day. Christmas lights and decorations will also be in place throughout the building as well as various Christmas events including a concert on the observation deck. Tokyo Skytree Dream Christmas will run from November 7th through to December 25th.

Tokyo Midtown Illumination

Located near Roppongi station, the Tokyo Midtown illumination is one of the city’s most varied and impressive. This year, the main area is decorated around the theme of a snowy landscape with mist effects and hundreds of thousands of lights simulating snow. At certain times throughout the evening there will also be soap bubbles floating through the air, catching the glow of the lights. Outside of the main area, most of the trees will also be decorated with lights providing a festive atmosphere for walking. The Tokyo Midtown Illumination will run from November 14th through to December 25th.

Tokyo Mega Illumi

Tokyo Mega Illumi boasts of being Tokyo’s largest illumination event. Held at Oi Racecourse in Shinagawa, Mega Illumi sees the racecourse lit up with millions of lights in a series of stunning displays. This particular illumination has been running for six years and has been ranked 1st numerous times in various illuminations rankings. Tokyo Mega Illumi runs from November 2nd through to January 12th, however it is only held on non-race days which means it’s best to check the event calendar before deciding to go. It is a ticketed event and you can buy tickets at the gate though you do get a slight discount if you buy them in advance. Oi Racecourse can be reached from Oi Keibajo-mae station on the Osaka Monorail.

Roppongi Hills Winter Illumination

Running along Keyakizaka Street, the Roppongi Hills Winter Illumination is one of the most popular in Tokyo. The tree lined street is decorated with approximately 800,000 blue and white lights making for a spectacular sight for those visiting. This illumination runs from the 7th of November to the 25th of December.

Yomiuriland Jewellumination

One of Tokyo’s largest theme parks, Yomiuriland holds an annual winter illumination called Jewellumination. This event sees the park lit up with around 4 million LED lights making it a huge draw for people looking for an impressive light display. The display is divided into separate areas with each holding a different theme.

There are also massive light display shows held throughout the evening showcasing illuminated fountains, water features and dancers. Given that it takes place across the entire park and can be seen while riding the many attractions, Yomiuriland’s Jewellumination is one of Japan’s most spectacular illumination events. It runs from October 24th all the way through until April 6th 2025.

Shibuya Ao No Dokotsu

Taking place in one of Tokyo’s most famous areas, Ao No Dokotsu, meaning “blue cave” in English, is a beautiful display showcasing the path to Yoyogi Park in Shibuya. As the name suggests, mainly blue lights are used and they form a beautiful blue tunnel for people to walk through. The area also hosts a Christmas Market with stalls selling food and various products. Ao no Dokotsu runs from December 6th through to December 25th.

Tokyo Dome City Winter Illumination

The theme for Tokyo Dome’s annual illumination this year is “Snow Dome” with the display designed to represent a snowy landscape. Like the Tokyo Midtown Illumination, this display will also use soap bubbles and light shows to simulate snow though the goal here is to make you feel like you are standing in a snow globe. The centrepiece of the display is a huge 15 meter tall Christmas tree decorated with lights. The Tokyo Dome City Winter Illumination runs from November 18th to February 28th.

Celebrating Winter

Winter illuminations are something that many people look forward to seeing each year in Japan. Aside from the ones mentioned in this article, there are often many other smaller ones organised by local shopping centres, companies or train stations. Whether you go on your own or with loved ones, illuminations are a great excuse to dress up warmly and get out and enjoy the cold winter nights in Tokyo.

