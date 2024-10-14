Job Hunting in Japan After Losing Your Job

In Japan, if you lose your job, you are given three months to find new employment. Failing to secure a position within this time frame can result in your visa becoming invalid, which means you may be required to leave the country. It’s crucial to act quickly during this period to maintain your visa status. If your job ends right as your visa is about to expire, you should immediately visit the immigration office. They can issue a Temporary or Designated Activities Visa ( 特定活動 ( とくていかつどう ) ビザ), giving you extra time to job hunt legally without worrying about getting deported.

Now that you know the time constraints, let’s dive into practical steps to help you secure your next job in Japan!

1. Visit Hello Work

Hello Work, the public employment service system in Japan, should be your first destination each time you quit working. If you were enrolled in Shakai Hoken, immediately apply for unemployment insurance while you are in the process of searching for a job to receive unemployment allowance from the government to assist you financially as you job hunt.

Hello Work offer some services in several languages in certain regions to help expats find the appropriate assistance they required for a job search. If you are not going to claim unemployment benefits, Hello Work will also help you find a job, provide recommendations on careers, and their job matching service. The staff will assist you prepare a Japanese style CV (Rirekisho) and the procedures for applying for the numerous jobs, more so the ones from Japanese employers.

2. Notify Immigration

It’s essential to notify Japanese immigration within two weeks of leaving your job. This is required by law to maintain the validity of your visa. Another thing that is of equal importance is to let them know when you get a new job on the line. If you fail to update your immigration, you may end up having problems with your visa which may affect your prospects as you search for a job or may be penalized. When you tell them of a change of job, you should ensure you have all the relevant documents handy. Since things can be done digitally now, just visit Japanese immigration’s website and update your job status there.

3. Use Jobs in Japan

There is no better website to help you find a job in Japan than the Jobs in Japan website. This site is ideal for both foreigners living in Japan and Japanese companies seeking to employ foreigners, making it resourceful and easy to navigate. JobsinJapan offers a wide range of positions, from teaching and hospitality to IT, business, and engineering roles.

The web page has a clear layout and it helps to search for vacancies according to the listed qualifications, language, and prefectures. By creating a detailed profile and uploading your resume, you increase your visibility to potential employers. It’s an excellent starting point for expats who are looking to find job opportunities across various industries in Japan.

Through this platform, you can find any type of job including teaching, hospitality, Information technology, business, engineering among others. It ranges from small local, newly established companies to large companies that operate in many countries. One way that you can do this is by making sure that your resume is somewhat customized for each position that is applied for. Make sure to incorporate the common keywords from the job descriptions and ensure to give emphasis on the skills needed in that particular position. By applying to many companies across all these platforms, there an increased likelihood of getting those interview calls.

4. Use a Recruitment Agency

Another great option when job hunting in Japan is to enlist the help of a recruitment agency. Agencies like Robert Walters, Hays, and JAC Recruitment specialize in placing foreign professionals in various industries, and they often have strong connections with companies looking to hire expats. This is especially beneficial if you are in IT, engineering or any tech related field, as such occupations often engage the services of agencies to source its talent.

Recruitment agencies can streamline the application process by matching your skills with suitable job opportunities. They also give some useful information about the job market and advice on what your resume should include and how to prepare for the interview. Utilizing their services can save you time and increase your chances of finding the right role quickly.

5. Build Your LinkedIn Presence

LinkedIn is a powerful tool for job seekers, and in Japan, it’s growing in importance, especially in fields like business and technology. Having a well-optimized profile can attract recruiters or hiring managers directly to you.

Ensure your headline and summary clearly reflect your skills and career goals.

Frequently update your profile with your latest achievements and certifications.



Engage with posts in your industry, join groups, and connect with people who work in companies or fields you’re interested in.

Networking is key in Japan. Many companies prefer to hire people through referrals, so building connections can help get your foot in the door.

6. Create English and Japanese Resumes

If you’re applying to Japanese companies, it’s important to have both an English and a Japanese resume. A Japanese-style resume (Rirekisho) is formatted differently from a Western resume. It usually includes a photo and details about your family status and health, which may seem unusual if you’re used to Western formats. Personally, I have three distinct resumes: a writing one, a teaching one and an office one in English and Japanese.

Even if the company accepts English resumes, having a Rirekisho shows that you understand the local customs and are prepared to adapt to the business culture. Ideally, you should use Google Translate, or find someone fluent in both languages to translate your resume from Japanese to English.

7. Send a Thank-You Email After Interviews

Sending a thank-you email after your interview is a professional and courteous gesture that can leave a lasting impression. It’s a way to express your gratitude for the opportunity and reiterate your interest in the position. In Japan, following up on your application after a week or two is also acceptable, and it shows persistence. If you still got no response from the company, feel free to write an e-mail to inquire the outcome of your application.

What proved to be very helpful for me was calling the company’s contact number and informing HR that I had submitted my resume. This approach allowed me to speak with someone directly, helping me stand out in a sea of applicants and piles of resumes. It added a personal touch and made a strong impression.

8. Join Local Networking Events

In Japan, networking can make a huge difference in your job search. Attend local events such as meetups, industry seminars, or career fairs. Many foreign-friendly events are held in major cities like Tokyo and Osaka, giving you a chance to connect with potential employers and other job seekers. These events often provide insight into the Japanese job market and allow you to expand your professional network. Initiating face-to-face contacts can be most useful in Japan because jobs are often found through contacts rather than published ads.

9. Consider Volunteering or Internships

If you’re new to Japan or changing careers, consider taking on a volunteer or internship role. These opportunities provide valuable experience and can often lead to full-time employment and can be a great way to fill the gap in your resume while you are still jobhunting. Many companies in Japan appreciate seeing candidates with local work experience, even if it’s unpaid. Internships also allow you to build relationships with colleagues and supervisors, potentially leading to future job opportunities. Plus, it’s a great way to immerse yourself in Japanese workplace culture and improve your language skills.

10. Ask Friends for Referrals

In Japan, referrals are highly valued and can be a significant advantage in your job search. Many companies prefer hiring internally or through trusted connections, and not all positions are openly advertised. If you are actively seeking employment let your friends or your business contacts, be aware of it. A referral from someone within the company can boost your chances of getting noticed and securing an interview. In fact, it’s quite common for companies to prioritize referred candidates because it reduces the risks involved in hiring a new employee. So, don’t hesitate to reach out and let people in your network know about your job search. A personal recommendation can go a long way in Japan’s job market.

Also: While reference checks aren’t as common in Japan as in some other countries, it’s still a good idea to have references ready just in case. Notify your references in advance so they’re aware they might be contacted. That being said, background checks in Japan tend to be less stringent, so don’t stress too much about this part of the process. It is always best to be safe though if the applicant is applying for an international organization or multinational companies which have stricter rules for selection.

By following these steps, your job search in Japan will become more focused, and you’ll increase your chances of finding the right job. Whether it’s applying through job boards, networking, or preparing your resume, persistence and adaptability are key. Good luck with your job hunt!