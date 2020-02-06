(Podcast) International School Vice-President Jake Nalton

This week returning guest Jake Nalton drops in to talk about what has happened since his last visit (which was over 3 years ago!) and how he has continued to progress in his career. (Spoiler: it involves a lot of hard work)

Enjoooy.

Right-Click to Download the Mp3

