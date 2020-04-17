(Podcast) Hired from your home country to work in Japan in 2020? My advice.

This week I answer a question I received in the mailbag. To sum the question up, “I was accepted to work at an Eikaiwa in September of 2020… what should I do?” I answer that question and a lot more this week.

Right-Click to Download the Mp3

[Follow the Show: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube]

[Find a Job: JobsinJapan.com]



[Discuss the show: Discord]

[Leave a Review (You Rock): iTunes]



Every episode of the podcast is available on iTunes, Android, and Stitcher. Make sure to subscribe to the show so that you don’t miss out on any new episodes as they’re released. All ratings and reviews are also greatly appreciated.

Thanks for listening!

Discuss this episode with like minded people on the ALTInsider discord: