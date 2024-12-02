Hobbies I Picked Up in Japan

Living in Japan has been more than just an adventure; it’s been an inspiration for new hobbies and creative outlets. From traveling across the country’s vibrant landscapes to discovering hands-on crafts, Japan has opened up opportunities I hadn’t explored before. Here’s a look at some of the hobbies that have become part of my life here, each one adding a unique experience to my time in this captivating country.

Traveling

Traveling quickly became my favorite activity here. Japan’s incredible transport network—especially the trains—and convenience stores on every corner make it so easy to explore new places. From the high-speed bullet trains to local buses, each trip is smooth, comfortable, and reliable. I love the feeling of stepping out of a station into a new environment—whether it’s the neon-lit streets of Tokyo or a peaceful countryside village surrounded by mountains and forests.

Japan has an abundance of unique places to discover. There’s Harajuku with its quirky fashion streets and endless vintage shops, Akihabara for its unmistakable otaku culture, and Kyoto with its endless shrines and gardens. And then there are the more off-the-beaten-path gems like Nikko, with its ancient temples nestled in the mountains, or the peaceful island of Naoshima, home to incredible modern art. I’ve even grown into a bit of a cable car gondola otaku, as the views from these rides in Hakone, Mt. Takao, and elsewhere offer some of the best panoramas of Japan’s landscapes. Anytime I’m somewhere that has a cable car or gondola, it’s a must-ride for me.

One of the best parts of my travels has been collecting entry tickets from shrines, famous landmarks, and local attractions. These tickets, with their intricate designs and printed dates, have become little souvenirs that remind me of each adventure. They’ve become like postcards from myself to myself, chronicling where I’ve been. Traveling through Japan has been an endless source of inspiration and joy, and I’m always planning my next trip.

Clay Art

When the pandemic first hit, staying at home inspired me to pick up clay art as a creative escape. With just a few packs of 100-yen polymer clay, I started shaping small, intricate pieces that became a satisfying pastime. Initially, I focused on creating miniature versions of Japanese and Western foods—sushi, ramen bowls, donuts, burgers—crafting each detail to look as realistic as possible. It’s incredible how a bit of clay and color can transform into something that looks good enough to eat!

Eventually, I branched out into creating accessories like earrings and keychains, combining both Japanese-inspired designs and my favorite foods. Friends and family loved them, and I even started selling a few on Mercari, Japan’s online marketplace. However, balancing full-time work with clay art eventually became too challenging, and I had to take a break from selling. Despite that, clay art has remained a creative outlet for me—a way to unwind and lose myself in the tiny details of each piece. I still turn to clay whenever I need to channel my creativity, and it’s a hobby that always brings me joy.

Writing

Writing has always been a passion of mine, but Japan has provided me with the platform and inspiration to truly share my voice with a wider audience. Since moving here, I’ve been able to publish articles and blog posts, diving into topics ranging from Japanese culture and travel tips to personal stories about living abroad. Japan’s vibrant culture, rich history, and endless quirks provide endless material for my writing, and it’s a privilege to be able to share my experiences with others.

For me, writing in Japan has become more than just a pastime—it’s a side hustle that allows me to connect with readers, both locally and globally. There’s something incredibly fulfilling about knowing that people are reading my words and maybe even finding inspiration in them. Japan has made me see writing in a new light, as a bridge to connect and inspire others through the beauty of shared experiences.

Decorating and DIY

If there’s one thing Japan is famous for, it’s its 100-yen shops… Daiso… Seria… CanDo… These stores are an absolute lifesaver and are filled with practically everything you could need to decorate a space on a budget. The 100-yen shop aisles are lined with everything from picture frames to craft supplies to storage solutions. With the variety of items available, decorating an entire apartment on a budget isn’t just possible—it’s fun and, at times, addicting.

I began with simple decorations, making wall art and collages with photos and postcards from my travels, and slowly I branched out into hanging plants and fairy lights. At one point, I became a little obsessed with DIY projects, creating things like gift boxes, custom lamps, and even shelving from scratch. The endless aisles of materials gave me the freedom to experiment, and every trip to the 100-yen store felt like finding hidden treasures. I love that I can transform my apartment with a few new items and make the space feel truly personal and cozy. This hobby taught me that with a little creativity and a few simple tools, I could transform any room into something that feels like home.

Coloring Books and Painting

Another hobby I picked up here is collecting coloring books, which have become a creative and relaxing escape. Tokyu Hands has become one of my favorite places to visit because of its endless selection of intricate, beautifully designed coloring books. I’ve collected quite a few over time and love sitting down with a set of colored pencils or markers to unwind and add my own flair to each page.

Inspired by coloring, I eventually ventured into painting. I started with basic watercolor techniques but soon wanted to experiment with acrylics. My coworker, who moonlights as a painter, offered me some helpful tips on mixing colors, applying layers, and working with brushes. It’s been a slow but enjoyable learning process, and while my painting skills are still developing, it’s been satisfying to see gradual improvement. Japan’s beautiful landscapes and seasonal changes inspire my attempts to capture natural beauty on canvas, and I look forward to every painting session, eager to see what I can create.

Japan has influenced my hobbies in ways I hadn’t imagined, giving me both the inspiration and resources to try new things. Traveling through its beautiful landscapes, expressing myself through clay art, crafting and decorating, and taking up new artistic pursuits have all added richness to my time here. Each hobby has become a piece of my experience in Japan, and I love that these passions will stay with me, even if I someday move elsewhere.

Japan’s vibrant culture, supportive environment, and unique resources have made each of these hobbies possible and fulfilling. From exploring new places to honing creative skills, I’m grateful for the hobbies I’ve picked up and the memories they’ve brought along with them.