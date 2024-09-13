Genkin Kakitome: A Secure Way to Send Money in Japan

Depending on the amount of time you spend in Japan, there may be moments when you need to transfer money within the country, for example, for services, gifts, or various other purposes. While bank transfers and digital payment systems are common, there’s another traditional method that many people might not be aware of: Genkin Kakitome ( 現金書留 ( げんきんかきとめ ) ). This service is provided by Japan Post and enables people to send money with the assurance that it will reach the intended recipient safely. In this article, you will learn what Genkin Kakitome is, how it works, why you might choose this method, the process of using this service, and the costs involved.

What is Genkin Kakitome?

Genkin Kakitome, or “Cash Registered Mail,” is a service offered by Japan Post where people can send cash securely through the mail. It is particularly helpful when you need to transfer a specific sum of money and want to ensure that it will get to the recipient without fail. The envelope is handled with great care, allowing it to be tracked, and the money is delivered to the recipient only after they sign for it.

Unlike typical mail delivery services, through which one might send envelopes containing cash for various purposes, Genkin Kakitome has several features that make it different. The envelope used in this service is thicker and stronger than a normal postal envelope and includes a lining to ensure that any money inside cannot be felt or seen from the outside.

Why Use Genkin Kakitome?

Security: One of the most important benefits of using Genkin Kakitome is the degree of protection it offers. The cash is sent via registered mail, meaning it can be traced throughout the entire process. The recipient is required to sign for the envelope, which minimizes the chances of the money being lost or stolen.

Accessibility: Not all residents in Japan have easy access to digital payment systems and bank transfers, especially the older people who may be uncomfortable with internet banking. Genkin Kakitome is a convenient method for transferring money that is available to everyone and does not require a bank account.

Privacy: Sending money using Genkin Kakitome can be more private than other methods. It eliminates the need to disclose your bank details or use a platform that might compromise your identity and invade your privacy.

Personal Touch: Genkin Kakitome allows for a personal touch when sending money, such as including a handwritten note along with the cash for occasions like weddings, birthdays, or other special celebrations. This adds a level of thoughtfulness that is lacking in digital money transfers.

How to Use Genkin Kakitome

Using Genkin Kakitome is straightforward, but there are specific steps you need to follow to ensure that your money reaches its destination safely:

1. Purchase a Genkin Kakitome Envelope: You can buy a Genkin Kakitome envelope at any Japan Post office. These envelopes are specifically designed for sending money and come in various sizes to accommodate different amounts. The envelope has a tamper-evident seal and is thicker than a regular envelope to protect the contents. The price of the envelope is typically 21 yen.

2. Prepare the Money: When sending cash, it’s important to ensure that the bills are clean, flat, and not folded. This maintains the professionalism and respect associated with the transaction. Some people prefer to place the cash in a smaller, plain envelope before inserting it into the Genkin Kakitome envelope.

3. Fill Out the Necessary Forms: At the post office, you’ll need to complete a form with details of the sender and recipient, including addresses and contact information. This form is crucial for tracking the envelope and confirming delivery. Depending on the amount of money being sent, you may be required to present identification, such as a Zairyu card or passport.

4. Pay the Fees: There is a fee associated with using the Genkin Kakitome service. The cost depends on the amount of money you’re sending and the value of the insurance you want to place on the cash. The base fee starts at 435 yen for amounts up to 10,000 yen. For amounts above this, the fee increases as follows:

Base Fee: 435 yen for amounts up to 10,000 yen.

Additional Insurance Fee: For insurance coverage up to 10,000 yen, an additional 480 yen is added to the basic fee.

Incremental Charges: An extra 11 yen is added for every additional 5,000 yen, up to a maximum of 500,000 yen.

These fees include insurance, ensuring that if the envelope is lost or stolen, the sender will be compensated up to the declared amount.

5. Mail the Envelope: After filling out the forms and paying the fee, the post office staff will process your Genkin Kakitome. You’ll be given a tracking number to monitor the envelope’s journey to its destination. The envelope will be delivered to the recipient, who must sign for it upon receipt.

6. Tracking and Delivery: One of the key benefits of Genkin Kakitome is the ability to track the envelope. You can monitor its progress online using the tracking number provided. The envelope will be delivered directly to the recipient by a postal worker, and the recipient must sign for it to confirm receipt.

What You Need from the Recipient

To ensure a smooth transaction, you will need the following information from the recipient:

Full Name: The recipient’s full name, as it appears on their identification.

Address: The complete and accurate mailing address, including the postal code.

Phone Number: A contact number where the recipient can be reached, which is useful in case there are issues with delivery.

Identification: The recipient will need to show identification, such as a driver’s license, Zairyu card, or passport, to sign for the envelope. This ensures that the money is delivered to the correct person.

When to Use Genkin Kakitome

Genkin Kakitome is suitable for cases where you need to transfer money securely and instantly but do not have a bank account or do not wish to use digital payment options. Here are a few scenarios where Genkin Kakitome might be the best choice:

Sending Money to Family or Friends: If you need to send money to a relative or friend who lives far away, especially in rural areas where banks may not be easily accessible, Genkin Kakitome ensures that the cash reaches them securely.

Making Payments for Services: In Japan, it’s common for certain services to be paid in cash. If you need to pay for a service, such as a small business or freelancer, Genkin Kakitome allows you to send the payment without needing to visit them in person.

Gifts and Celebrations: For occasions like weddings, New Year’s, or other celebrations, it’s traditional in Japan to give monetary gifts. Sending cash via Genkin Kakitome is a secure and respectful way to ensure the gift reaches the recipient.

Emergency Situations: In times of emergency, when bank transfers might be delayed or unavailable, Genkin Kakitome can be a reliable way to send financial assistance to someone in need.

Genkin Kakitome is a traditional yet secure method of sending money within Japan. While it might seem outdated in today’s digital world, it offers unique benefits, especially for those who prioritize security, privacy, and a personal touch. Whether you’re sending money as a gift, making a payment, or helping someone in need, Genkin Kakitome ensures that your cash reaches its destination safely and efficiently.

If you find yourself needing to send cash within Japan, consider using Genkin Kakitome. It’s a trusted service that has been relied upon for generations, providing peace of mind in every transaction. Whether you’re living in Japan or just visiting, understanding how to use Genkin Kakitome can be a valuable tool in managing your financial transactions securely.